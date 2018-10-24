Gordon Banks's 1970 World Cup save to deny Pele is regarded as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, saves of all time.

And the man who won 73 caps for England in a glittering career that included spells at Chesterfield, Leicester and Stoke has told BBC Late Kick Off Midlands that making the save owed as much to mental strength as goalkeeping ability.

Banks, who is reunited with his goalkeeping hero Bert Williams on Late Kick Off on Sunday, said the pitch was so hard in Mexico that "it was like diving on a main road".

