Watch a young Michael Owen train at the Football Association's School of Excellence at Lilleshall and talk about his dream to be a professional footballer.

The then 16-year-old is giving the BBC programme Activ8 a tour of his training camp where his bedroom wall is full of Liverpool posters, including one of striker Robbie Fowler.

The England international, 33, has announced he will retire from football at the end of this season.

Available to UK users only.