Former Leeds United striker Brian Deane says greater support is needed for footballers to help them find new jobs as they approach the end of their playing careers.

Deane, who now manages Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08, says he struggled to find a coaching job in England, despite earning his badges.

The 45-year-old, who scored the first ever goal in the Premier League in 1992, says his aim is to keep his new club in the Norwegian top tier this season.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday at 1215 GMT on BBC One.