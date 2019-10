Watch Rio Ferdinand head England into the lead against Denmark in the second round of the 2002 World Cup in Niigata.

Ferdinand, who signed for Manchester United from Leeds later that summer, helped England to a 3-0 win and progress to the quarter-finals, where they would lose to eventual champions Brazil.

The 34-year-old, who has won 81 caps for England, has announced his retirement from international football, saying he wants to concentrate on his club career.

Available to UK users only.