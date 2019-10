Former Manchester United player Paddy Crerand hits out at Roy Keane for agreeing with Nani's controversial red card in Tuesday's Champions League game against Real Madrid.

Nani's sending-off proved to be a turning point in the game, as Manchester United went on to suffer a 2-1 defeat by the Spanish team, which sealed a 3-2 aggregate loss.

Crerand told BBC Ulster's Nolan Show: "Roy Keane was in a minority of one. Not one person said it was a red card except Roy."