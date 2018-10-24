Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini says his side will "try to win every game" to keep pressure on Manchester United in the title race, after their 1-0 win at Premier League strugglers Aston Villa.

The Italian was frustrated that his team did not score more, as they were kept at bay by an inspired performance from Villa keeper Brad Guzan in the second half. However Carlos Tevez's well-taken goal on half-time was enough to win the match.

Mancini confirmed that midfielder Jack Rodwell will be out for three to four weeks after limping off in the first half with a hamstring injury.

City have cut the gap on their Manchester rivals to 12 points with 10 games remaining.