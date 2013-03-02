Redknapp anger at 'disgusting' story

  • From the section QPR

QPR manager Harry Redknapp says a newspaper story claiming his players went on a heavy drinking session during a training trip in Dubai is "disgusting" and "full of untruths".

Redknapp described the report as "fabricated" after his side secured a crucial 2-1 Premier League away win over Southampton.

Goals from Loic Remy and Jay Bothroyd gave the Londoners victory against the Saints, who grabbed a goal through Gaston Ramirez.

QPR's first Premier League win in seven games leaves them four points from safety.

Top videos

Top Stories

Dalila Jakupovic
  • From the section Tennis
  • Comments
Sergio Aguero
Deontay Wilder (left) and Tyson Fury
  • From the section Boxing
Jack Leach
  • From the section Cricket
Rochdale's Luke Matheson
  • From the section Football
Danny Ings
  • From the section Football