Redknapp anger at 'disgusting' story

QPR manager Harry Redknapp says a newspaper story claiming his players went on a heavy drinking session during a training trip in Dubai is "disgusting" and "full of untruths".

Redknapp described the report as "fabricated" after his side secured a crucial 2-1 Premier League away win over Southampton.

Goals from Loic Remy and Jay Bothroyd gave the Londoners victory against the Saints, who grabbed a goal through Gaston Ramirez.

QPR's first Premier League win in seven games leaves them four points from safety.