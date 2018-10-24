Famous football manager rants

Sportsday is looking back at some of the most memorable football manager rants after Leicester manager Nigel Pearson's bizarre argument with a journalist.

Here BBC Sport looks at other football managers who have expressed their frustrations to the media.

The occasions include Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger's hot-tempered exchange with journalists earlier this month and former Swindon coach Paolo Di Canio's rant after being sent to the stands by the referee in January 2012.

Watch more famous football rants in the highlights tab of today's Sportsday.