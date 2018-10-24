Players tell Clarke to smile on TV

  • From the section West Brom

West Brom boss Steve Clarke says his players have told him to "smile more on telly" after their 2-1 win over Sunderland at The Hawthorns.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice for the Baggies in their first league home win since December, before Stephane Sessegnon curled home a late consolation for Sunderland.

Peter Odemwingie was booed as he came off the bench in his first appearance since being disciplined for attempting to force a deadline-day move to Queens Park Rangers, but Clarke is unfazed by the reception and insists he was "always going to play" the forward.

