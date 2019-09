A Coventry City fan moans to BBC Coventry & Warwickshire about his side's performance at Crewe - not knowing they had actually won the game 2-0.

The supporter rang the station thinking the Sky Blues had drawn the second leg of the Johnstone's Paint Trophy northern area final 0-0.

However, Crewe made it to the final at Wembley after winning the tie 3-2 on aggregate.