Terry Yorath has a unique perspective on the Capital One Cup final between Swansea City and Bradford City - he has played for and managed both clubs.

He was also an assistant coach at Bradford when 56 fans were killed and 270 injured in the fire which destroyed a stand at the Valley Parade in 1985.

He speaks movingly to Sport Wales reporter Ian Hunt about the fire and the loss of his son Daniel at the age of 15 to an undetected heart condition.