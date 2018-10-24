Stoke forward Michael Owen talks about his "frustrating" first season at the Britannia, which has yielded only six Premier League substitute appearances and just one goal.

The 2001 Ballon d'Or winner speculates that being "thrust into every game for club and country" early in his career might have contributed to his injury-hit later years.

The 33-year-old former England striker reflects on a career working with the "fantastic" Gerard Houllier, says his association with Sir Alex Ferguson was "a dream come true" and describes Glenn Hoddle as "tactically one of the best".

