Watch highlights of the 1967 League Cup final, when third division QPR came back from 2-0 down to beat top-flight side West Bromwich Albion 3-2.

In the first League Cup final held at Wembley, second-half goals from Roger Morgan, Rodney Marsh and Mark Lazarus gave Rangers a famous victory over the holders.

This year's final sees another David v Goliath clash, when League Two side Bradford face Premier League opponents Swansea on Sunday.

