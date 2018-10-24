Archive: Ferguson on his Man Utd reign

Sir Alex Ferguson talks in-depth with BBC Sport's Dan Walker about his "rollercoaster of success" during his 26 years as Manchester United manager.

In a rare one-on-one interview, Ferguson reveals he spoke to Arsene Wenger for "a couple of months" in order to negotiate the signing of Robin van Persie, reveals his infamous "mind games" are nothing more than a myth, and says he alone will decide when his tenure at Old Trafford will come to an end.

Ferguson, 71, is the most successful manager in British football history and won a 13th Premier League title last month.

