Brighton & Hove Albion manager Gus Poyet calls on the Football Association to overhaul its disciplinary system following the dismissal of first team coach Charlie Oatway at Sheffield Wednesday.

Oatway and Wednesday boss Dave Jones have been charged by the FA with improper conduct.

Both were sent to the stands following a fracas between the two benches, and Poyet says Oatway was "very, very wrongly dismissed".

The Seagulls have until 16:00 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge.