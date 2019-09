Fulham's match against Manchester United in the Premier League is temporarily suspended after the floodlights go out at Craven Cottage.

With the match level at 0-0, referee Kevin Friend decided to send the two teams back to the changing rooms while the problem was investigated, but the lights soon came back on and play resumed.

United went on to win 1-0 thanks to a late goal by Wayne Rooney.

