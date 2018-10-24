Guardiola move delights Robben

Bayern Munich midfielder Arjen Robben tells Football Focus that everybody at the club is delighted Pep Guardiola will take over as their manager at the end of the season.

The former Barcelona manager, who has signed a three-year contract, will replace current boss Jupp Heynckes, who will retire.

Robben describes Guardiola as a "big name" and urges his team-mates to remain focused for the rest of the season out of respect for Heynckes.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus this Saturday from 12:15 GMT.

