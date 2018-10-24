Bradford City players and fans roar with delight as they beat Aston Villa and become the first fourth-tier side to reach the League Cup final in 50 years.

The Bantams secured a 4-3 aggregate victory in the semi-final after losing 2-1 in the second-leg at Villa Park.

Villa took the lead when Christian Benteke flicked home Joe Bennett's cross, but Bradford restored their two-goal aggregate advantage early in the second-half as James Hanson headed in before Andreas Weimann slotted in late on to give the League Two side a nervous finish.

