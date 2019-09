Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits he is interested in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, but denies making a bid for the 20-year-old.

The Gunners boss also reveals his admiration for Napoli's Edinson Cavani, 25, and jokes that his banker is on stand-by to purchase the "right player".

A deal is still to be agreed with Theo Walcott, but Wenger is "99% optimistic" the striker will sign a contract extension by the transfer deadline on the 31 January.

