Second-half display pleases Rodgers

  • From the section Liverpool

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is disappointed with the goals his side conceded but is happy with their performance in the second half following a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

United went 2-0 up thanks to goals from Robin van Persie and Nemanja Vidic before Daniel Sturridge pulled one back for the visitors just before the hour mark.

The defeat means Liverpool stay eighth in the Premier League table, while Manchester United remain top, extending their advantage to 10 points.

Top videos

Top Stories

Premier League managers
Patrick Day
  • From the section Boxing
George Ford
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Man Utd striker Marcus Rashford, Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, Arsenal defender Sokratis and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Peter O'Mahony and Rob Kearney return to the Ireland team to face the All Blacks in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Darren Bent, Pepe Reina, Jamie Carragher
Video
  • From the section Football