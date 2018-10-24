Liverpool assistant manager Colin Pascoe praises the "superb" Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan forward scored twice in a 3-0 Premier League win over QPR.

The "maverick" striker slipped past Rangers' defender Clint Hill to score the first on 10 minutes before doubling Liverpool's lead six minutes later.

Pascoe - standing in for manager Brendan Rodgers who was absent due to illness - credits the "hunger" of the visitors, who completed the scoring inside 30 minutes through Daniel Agger's header.

The win takes Liverpool up to ninth in the Premier League, whilst QPR remain bottom.