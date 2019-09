Arsenal's Theo Walcott remains coy on his future at the club, after scoring a hat-trick in Arsenal's 7-3 win over Newcastle.

The England international, who is out of contract in the summer, scored three goals and set up two more, taking his tally to 14 goals in all competitions this season.

Walcott believes the win is "great for the fans", but says "something will be arranged soon" when quizzed on his future at Arsenal.