Ferguson accuses 'hypocritical' Pardew

  • From the section Man Utd

Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson accuses Alan Pardew of hypocrisy after the Newcastle boss criticised his behaviour during Manchester United's 4-3 win at Old Trafford.

Pardew, who served a two-match ban for pushing a match official in August, said the FA should have punished Ferguson for confronting officials. But Ferguson responds by saying: "Pardew is the worst for haranguing referees. His whole staff [do it] every game."

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has said Ferguson should be punished for his behaviour on Boxing Day.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

England goal
  • From the section Football
James McClean and Jeff Hendrick show their disappointment after the Republic of Ireland's defeat
  • From the section Football
Bulgaria fan holds up jumper
Chris Froome
  • From the section Cycling
Eddie Nketiah
  • From the section Football
Allen Lazard
Video