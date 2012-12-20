Football impersonators predict results

  • From the section Football

Celebrity impersonators Darren Farley and Paul Reid are Mark Lawrenson's challengers in this week's Football Focus Premier League predictions contest.

The duo's impressions include David Beckham predicting Southampton will thrash Sunderland 7-4 and former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, who thinks the Blues will struggle against Aston Villa.

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson and England manager Roy Hodgson also weigh in with their predictions.

Watch Football Focus on BBC One at 12:15 GMT on Saturday.

Available to UK users only.

