Match of the Day commentator Guy Mowbray relives the match that saw Manchester City crowned 2011/12 Premier League champions in just about the most dramatic way possible.

City needed to beat relegation-threatened QPR at home to win the league and deny neighbours Manchester United the biggest prize in English football.

But despite taking the lead just before half-time, City's route to a first top-flight title for 44 years was far from straightforward, with Mowbray describing the game as the most dramatic he has ever covered.

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League

Available to UK users only.