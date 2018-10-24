Two goals in two minutes for Chelsea

  • From the section Football

Chelsea score two goals in two minutes at the start of the second half, en route to a 3-1 win over Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final in Japan.

Already leading through Juan Mata's first-half strike, Fernando Torres makes it 2-0 to the Blues with a deflected effort from Eden Hazard's cut-back, before the Spanish striker turns provider for Mata, whose ball across goal is bundled into his own net by defender Darvin Chavez.

Chelsea's 3-1 victory means they go through to face Brazilian side Corinthians in Sunday's final.

Available to UK users only.

