Chelsea are in the final of the Club World Cup after beating Mexican side Monterrey 3-1 in their semi-final on Thursday.

Juan Mata gave the European champions a first-half lead, and two quick goals just after half-time from Fernando Torres and Darvin Chavez's own goal secured a comfortable win.

Aldo De Nigris scored a consolation for Monterrey in stoppage time, but Chelsea go through to play Brazilian side Corinthians in Sunday's final.

