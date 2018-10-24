Watch the news report of David Beckham's sending off against Mexican side Necaxa at the Club World Cup in Brazil in 2000.

The club's participation in the event was already criticised after the treble winners accepted the FA's invitation to miss that season's FA Cup in order to participate in the competition.

Following a 3-1 defeat to Brazilian side Vasco da Gama, the Red Devils were eliminated at the group stage despite a 2-0 win over South Melbourne in their final game.

