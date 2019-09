James Alexander Gordon, the distinct voice of BBC Radio 5 Live's classified football results at the start of Sports Report, has been doing so for almost 40 years.

JAG, as he is affectionately known, was previously a BBC Radio 2 staff announcer, reading the news and weather forecasts, when he was summoned by his boss to read football scores.

The 76-year-old's unique style has earned him many fans, including legendary comedian Eric Morecambe.