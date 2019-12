Queens Park Rangers name Harry Redknapp as their new manager following the sacking of Mark Hughes on Friday.

The 65-year-old, who has signed a two-and-a-half year contract at Loftus Road, will watch his new team from the stands when Rangers play Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Redknapp takes charge with QPR lying bottom of the Premier League with four points from 12 matches.

