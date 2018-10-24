Watch Eric Cantona's famous chipped goal for Manchester United against Sunderland in the Premier League, scored on 22 December 1996.

It's 20 years since Cantona's controversial transfer to Old Trafford from Leeds United, where he had won the old First Division title in his debut season in English football.

Cantona signed for Manchester United in November 1992 for a fee of £1.2m and helped Alex Ferguson's team win the inaugural Premier League title later that season.

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League.

