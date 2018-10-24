Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers believes his former side Swansea City have become more "counter-attacking" since he left.

Rodgers returns to his old club on Sunday and says the Liberty Stadium is a "difficult" place to play at, but tells Football Focus's Robbie Savage he is keen to keep Liverpool's run going and avoid defeat for a fourth successive match.

Swansea knocked his new side out of the Capital One Cup at Anfield earlier in the season.

