Relive David Beckham's famous goal from the halfway line at Wimbledon on the opening day of the 1996-97 Premier League season.

The former Manchester United midfielder and England captain is leaving LA Galaxy after their MLS Cup final on 1 December after six year in Los Angeles.

Beckham says he wants one more big challenge before he hangs up his boots.

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League.

Available to UK users only.