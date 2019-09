Javier Hernandez is claiming a hat-trick after inspiring Manchester United's 3-2 comeback victory at Aston Villa.

The second half substitute does not believe Ron Vlaar's intervention diverted the trajectory of the ball for United's second goal, revealing he came onto the pitch at 2-0 down thinking "we can do it" after Villa's Andreas Weimann had scored twice to put the home side in a commanding position.

The Mexican striker has now found the net seven times in his last five matches.