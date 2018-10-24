Former Celtic and Barcelona striker Henrik Larsson says he expects the home side to "attack a little bit more" ahead of their second Champions League meeting.

An injury-time Jordi Alba goal put paid to Celtic's heroic efforts at the Nou Camp a fortnight ago, but the Landskrona boss believes the Scottish champions have a chance of gaining a result on home soil, saying he thinks the Catalan giants' injury-hit defence may be vulnerable at set pieces.

Barcelona warmed up for the tie with a 3-1 home win against Celta Vigo, equalling Real Madrid's record for the most points after 10 games in La Liga, while Celtic drew 2-2 with Dundee United at Tannadice.