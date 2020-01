Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says the technique striker Luis Suarez showed for his goal in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle was "incredible".

Yohan Cabaye gave the Magpies the lead in the first half, but Suarez equalised by instinctively controlling a long ball before rounding keeper Tim Krul to slot home.

The draw ensures Liverpool go five games without a defeat in the Premier League, their longest unbeaten run in 2012.