Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Jack Wilshere's second yellow card and subsequent sending off in the 2-1 defeat at Manchester United at Old Trafford "looked harsh".

Wilshere's second-half dismissal for a late tackle on Patrice Evra came just after Evra had headed the hosts into a 2-0 lead, following former Gunner Robin van Persie's third-minute strike.

Santi Cazorla pulled a goal back for Arsenal with virtually the last kick of the match, and Wenger admitted condeding so early had put his side "in trouble".