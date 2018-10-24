Wilshere red card harsh - Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Jack Wilshere's second yellow card and subsequent sending off in the 2-1 defeat at Manchester United at Old Trafford "looked harsh".

Wilshere's second-half dismissal for a late tackle on Patrice Evra came just after Evra had headed the hosts into a 2-0 lead, following former Gunner Robin van Persie's third-minute strike.

Santi Cazorla pulled a goal back for Arsenal with virtually the last kick of the match, and Wenger admitted condeding so early had put his side "in trouble".

Top videos

Top Stories

Katarina Johnson-Thompson
  • From the section Athletics
  • Comments
Gabriel Martinelli
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Split image of Katarina Johnson-Thompson at the 2015 and 2019 World Athletics Championships
  • From the section Athletics
  • Comments
England players Ben Stokes (left) and Joe Root (right) smile as they hold up the men's World Cup trophy
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Michael Johnson
  • From the section Football
Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Video
  • From the section Athletics