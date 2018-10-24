Reading 5-7 Arsenal: Listen to comeback

  • From the section Football

Listen to BBC Radio 5 live's commentary of Arsenal's extraordinary comeback at the Madejski Stadium to win 7-5 after being 4-0 down during the first half against Reading.

Commentator Alistair Bruce-Ball and former Arsenal defender Martin Keown describe the remarkable twelve-goal thriller which has already been marked down as one of the most incredible games in the history of the League Cup.

In defeat, Reading become the first-ever team in the either the League or FA Cup to score five goals and still lose the game.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

England
  • From the section Football
Tyrone Mings
  • From the section Football
Paddy McNair and Alex Kral
  • From the section Football
Runners in shadow
  • From the section Athletics
Bulgarian police on patrol before Bulgaria v England Euro 2020 qualifier
  • From the section Football
Bundee Aki's reaction as he walks off the pitch in Fukuoka after his red card