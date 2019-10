Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger pays tribute to Theo Walcott after he scored a hat-trick as the Gunners come from 4-0 down to beat Reading 7-5 in extra-time of their League Cup tie.

Wenger says he "can't remember" an equivalent game from his whole career and praises his team's response as well as the "extremely professional" Walcott, who is yet to sign a new contract.