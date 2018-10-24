Racist chanting marred the end of England Under-21s' 1-0 victory over Serbia, and a series of scuffles broke out as players and staff left the field.

Connor Wickham's 90th-minute winner sparked an ugly atmosphere, with Sunderland loanee Danny Rose indicating he was racially abused. He was given a red card for kicking the ball into the crowd.

The Football Association has already reported the incident to Uefa.

This footage may contain offensive language.

Available to UK users only. UK broadcaster ESPN.