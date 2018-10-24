Racist chanting sparks scuffles

  • From the section Football

Racist chanting marred the end of England Under-21s' 1-0 victory over Serbia, and a series of scuffles broke out as players and staff left the field.

Connor Wickham's 90th-minute winner sparked an ugly atmosphere, with Sunderland loanee Danny Rose indicating he was racially abused. He was given a red card for kicking the ball into the crowd.

The Football Association has already reported the incident to Uefa.

This footage may contain offensive language.

Available to UK users only. UK broadcaster ESPN.

Top videos

Top Stories

Oxford United
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
man Utd Chelsea
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Eddie Jones
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Man Utd
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Naomi Osaka
  • From the section Tennis
Jack Hatton
  • From the section Judo