England U21 win marred by brawl

  • From the section England

BBC Radio 5 live's match commentator Alistair Bruce-Ball describes the ugly scenes at the end of England Under-21s' 1-0 victory over Serbia Under-21s, which ensured qualification for the 2013 European Under-21 Championship.

Connor Wickham's 90th-minute winner sparked a series of scuffles between players and staff on both sides as missiles were thrown on to the field, while Danny Rose was sent off as the players clashed, but seemed to indicate he had been racially abused.

Manager Stuart Pearce feels some of the Serbian team "didn't cover themselves with glory" with the brawl at the end of the match.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Alexis Sanchez and Jose Mourinho
Tyson Fury
Video
  • From the section Boxing
Anna Thornton
  • From the section News
Alexis Sanchez
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Drotske
Former England goalkeeper Tim Flowers
  • From the section Football
  • Comments