BBC Radio 5 live's match commentator Alistair Bruce-Ball describes the ugly scenes at the end of England Under-21s' 1-0 victory over Serbia Under-21s, which ensured qualification for the 2013 European Under-21 Championship.

Connor Wickham's 90th-minute winner sparked a series of scuffles between players and staff on both sides as missiles were thrown on to the field, while Danny Rose was sent off as the players clashed, but seemed to indicate he had been racially abused.

Manager Stuart Pearce feels some of the Serbian team "didn't cover themselves with glory" with the brawl at the end of the match.

