Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini says getting their first clean sheet of the season was "important" after they beat Sunderland 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Aleksandar Kolarov, Sergio Aguero and James Milner gave the Blues their biggest win of the season.

Mancini also feels Mario Balotelli "can do better" after the striker failed to score despite starting the match.