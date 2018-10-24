England manager Roy Hodgson apologises to Rio Ferdinand for telling a commuter on the London Underground that the defender was not in his squad.

The former Fulham boss denies that he said that Ferdinand would not be selected for his country in the future saying that he would "never" make such a pronouncement.

Asked about former captain John Terry's retirement, Hodgson "regrets" but "respects" the decision and thanks the Chelsea player for his international efforts.

Hodgson has named Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross in his England squad to face San Marino (12 October) and Poland (16 October) in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.