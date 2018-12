Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert says Darren Bent has nothing to prove, after the striker came off the substitute's bench to score the equaliser in Villa's 1-1 draw at home to West Brom.

Lambert said his decision to start the match with Christian Benteke in attack rather than Bent was purely down to tactical reasons.

West Brom took the lead through Shane Long, with Bent levelling the scores 10 minutes from the end.