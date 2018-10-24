The real truth about Hillsborough

  Liverpool

The BBC's Mark Easton looks back on a momentous week when the findings of a damning report into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster were released.

96 Liverpool fans died after a crush on overcrowded terraces at Sheffield Wednesday's ground during the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in April 1989.

This week saw the release of a damning report that found that some of the dead might have been saved, and said police had changed witness statements and tried to blame Liverpool fans.

