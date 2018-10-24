In an interview with Football Focus presenter Dan Walker, Wayne Rooney admits handing a transfer request to Manchester United in 2010 was the biggest mistake of his career.

The 26-year old England international, speaking at the launch of his latest book, had also issued a statement questioning the ability of the club to attract world-class players to Old Trafford.

Two days later, he made a shock U-turn and signed a new five-year contract at the club.

