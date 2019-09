Manchester United forward Robin Van Persie admits "relief" after his match-winning hat-trick atones for his missed penalty in a 3-2 Premier League win over Southampton.

The Dutchman headed home a 90th minute winner to complete his hat-trick having twice drawn his new side level with left-footed strikes.

Van Persie heaps praise on the "world class" Paul Scholes for the midfielder's contribution after coming on as a second-half substitute.