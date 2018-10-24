Manager Sir Alex Ferguson credits Paul Scholes for his role in Manchester United's 3-2 comeback Premier League win over Southampton.

The 37-year-old midfielder came on as a second half substitute with United trailing 2-1 to Rickie Lambert and Morgan Schneiderlin headers, either side of Van Persie's first equaliser.

The Dutch forward missed a penalty at 2-1 but recovered to force home a second equaliser before heading in a 90th-minute winner.

The match marked the 70-year-old Scot's 1,000th league game as Manchester United manager.