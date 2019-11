Manager Arsene Wenger delights in Arsenal's 2-0 Premier League win over Liverpool at Anfield, with goals from summer signings Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla.

The Spanish forward made the first for the German international after Steven Gerrard had surrendered possession, before Podolski returned the favour in the second half.

The goals were Arsenal's first of this Premier League season and sees them unbeaten after three games.