Rodgers admits Sturridge interest

Brendan Rodgers admits he is an admirer of Chelsea's Daniel Sturridge after making an offer to take the player on loan from Chelsea, and says the club "still a bit of work to do" on their transfer targets before the end of deadline day.

The Liverpool manager says he is hopeful that he will be able to acquire "one or two" players to bolster his squad before the transfer window closes.

Rodgers also describes Arsene Wenger as a "wonderful manager" and predicts a difficult game against Arsenal when they meet the Gunners on Sunday.

